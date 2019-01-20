Apple gets first crack at documentaries from Ron Howard

It could be a coup. Imagine may be best known for Howard's documentary on The Beatles' touring years, but it has also produced docs on modern superstars like Jay-Z and Katy Perry. Upcoming projects tackle social subjects like women's issues and fatherhood. Apple's deal could make it a go-to source for these high-profile documentaries, and might lure people away from Netflix or other services where non-fiction has become a selling point.

It's still not certain when Apple's service will debut. Rumors have pointed to March, but the company isn't likely to launch until it believes it has a large-enough selection of originals. Whenever it launches, Imagine productions might not be part of the lineup due to the timing.