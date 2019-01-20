Chevy made a full-size Silverado truck out of Lego bricks

There's one main catch: it doesn't actually work. The lights will turn on, but there's no way you're going to hop in and haul everyday bricks. Chevy is tying this project into the impending release of The Lego Movie 2 (where a much smaller Silverado will appear), and it's really just there to look pretty and sell tickets. Still, it's quite the engineering feat -- and it's definitely a zero-emissions vehicle.