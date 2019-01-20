Netflix renews 'The Kominsky Method' after Golden Globe wins

Netflix isn't shy about its pursuit of critical glory. The streaming giant has renewed The Kominsky Method for a second season just a couple of weeks after it won two Golden Globe awards for best actor in a musical or comedy (Michael Douglas) and best musical or comedy series. The company isn't wasting time, either. Production on the new season's eight episodes will start later in January, with Douglas, Alan Arkin and other core cast members reprising their roles. It's not certain when the new run will be ready.