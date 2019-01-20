Netflix renews 'The Kominsky Method' after Golden Globe wins

Netflix isn't shy about its pursuit of critical glory. The streaming giant has renewed The Kominsky Method for a second season just a couple of weeks after it won two Golden Globe awards for best actor in a musical or comedy (Michael Douglas) and best musical or comedy series. The company isn't wasting time, either. Production on the new season's eight episodes will start later in January, with Douglas, Alan Arkin and other core cast members reprising their roles. It's not certain when the new run will be ready.
The firm didn't cite the awards as the reason for the renewal, but there's no question that the Golden Globes victories caught some people by surprise. Kominsky creator Chuck Lorre even said "this doesn't happen to me" during his emotional acceptance speech. Netflix suddenly had a critical hit on its hands -- it'd be leaving money on the table if it didn't translate those wins into another season.