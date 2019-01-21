The Morning After: The iPhone SE returns

If you miss small phones, now's your chance.

iPhone SE goes back on sale as a $249 clearance item



Apple has quietly resumed selling the iPhone SE as a clearance item in the US, starting at $249 for a 32GB model (down from the original $349) and $299 for a 128GB version (a sharp drop from the initial $449). These aren't used models, either -- they're shiny new.

Launched in 2016, it's effectively a shrunken iPhone 6s, including the A9 processor and 12-megapixel rear camera. It can still run the latest version of iOS, though, and in an age where most phones are huge, it's one of the best small phones (still) out there.

So much Lego.Chevy made a full-size Silverado truck out of Lego bricks



Chevy enlisted the help of students from Oxford Community School and Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary to create a one-for-one rendition of its 2019 Silverado 1500 LT Trailboss using Lego bricks -- 334,544 of them, to be precise. Just don't expect the thing to start.

You can watch The Hoff save drowning people in HD.

Amazon adds remastered 'Baywatch' to Prime Video on January 20th



Sick of some people standing in the darkness, afraid to step into the light? No more: Baywatch is back. Well, the '90s original, at least, is headed to Amazon Prime, with the Hoff, Pamela Anderson and The Rest Of Them.



It's a logical step for a company dabbling in two-wheel EVs.

Ducati is working on an electric motorcycle



Ducati boss Claudio Domenicali told guests at a Spanish event that the "future is electric" and the company was "not far from starting production" on its own two-wheeled EV. Regional Managing Director Edouard Lotthé had hinted at plans in 2017, but this is about as official as it gets.



