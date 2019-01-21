The Morning After: The iPhone SE returns

Some of you might be enjoying the day off, but for others it's just another Monday. Over the weekend, you might have missed out on the fact that Apple's last small iPhone has made a reappearance with a clearance price tag, and Baywatch is back -- on Prime, at least.
iPhone SE goes back on sale as a $249 clearance item
Apple has quietly resumed selling the iPhone SE as a clearance item in the US, starting at $249 for a 32GB model (down from the original $349) and $299 for a 128GB version (a sharp drop from the initial $449). These aren't used models, either -- they're shiny new.
Launched in 2016, it's effectively a shrunken iPhone 6s, including the A9 processor and 12-megapixel rear camera. It can still run the latest version of iOS, though, and in an age where most phones are huge, it's one of the best small phones (still) out there.
Chevy made a full-size Silverado truck out of Lego bricks
Chevy enlisted the help of students from Oxford Community School and Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary to create a one-for-one rendition of its 2019 Silverado 1500 LT Trailboss using Lego bricks -- 334,544 of them, to be precise. Just don't expect the thing to start.
Amazon adds remastered 'Baywatch' to Prime Video on January 20th
Sick of some people standing in the darkness, afraid to step into the light? No more: Baywatch is back. Well, the '90s original, at least, is headed to Amazon Prime, with the Hoff, Pamela Anderson and The Rest Of Them.
Ducati is working on an electric motorcycle
Ducati boss Claudio Domenicali told guests at a Spanish event that the "future is electric" and the company was "not far from starting production" on its own two-wheeled EV. Regional Managing Director Edouard Lotthé had hinted at plans in 2017, but this is about as official as it gets.
But wait, there's more...
- German climate policy proposals could put an end to no-limit Autobahns
- The best USB-C MacBook and laptop chargers
- What we're buying: A terrible replacement baby monitor
The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.
Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.
Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.