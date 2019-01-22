Abode will add HomeKit to its new smart home hub

Outside of HomeKit, Gen 2 is mainly notable for its inclusion of 4G cellular data backup on some models (if you subscribe to a plan) as well as the addition of Z-Wave Plus. It's clearly designed with home security in mind thanks a built-in battery for home security as well as a 93db siren.

The new Abode gateway will arrive in February for $199 as a replacement for an existing hub, and in bundles that range between $279 and $359 depending on whether or not you'd like cellular backup and extended storage. No matter what, it suggests that HomeKit could soon be a staple of many connected household devices where it previously wasn't an option.