GMC’s next Sierra HD pickup can see through trailers

GMC has unveiled its 2020 Sierra Heavy Duty pickup truck, which packs in 445 horsepower and a 10-speed transmission -- along with plenty of tech, of course. It offers 15 camera views, including a transparent trailer view that lets you see what's behind your trailer. The feature blends what a tailgate-mounted camera sees with the view from an accessory camera you can affix to the back of the trailer. You can also install and connect to a camera inside your trailer to make sure no loose items are causing chaos.
The truck includes a smart trailer system which allows you, with compatible trailers, to turn on the air conditioning and water heater, and keep an eye on generator fuel levels using a mobile app. You may also control the trailer through the infotainment system, which offers road incline grades and navigation information on a 15-inch monitor, and can also display details on your trailer's tire pressure and temperature. Pricing and full specifications will be revealed later, though the truck should be available in late summer.