GMC’s next Sierra HD pickup can see through trailers

The truck includes a smart trailer system which allows you, with compatible trailers, to turn on the air conditioning and water heater, and keep an eye on generator fuel levels using a mobile app. You may also control the trailer through the infotainment system, which offers road incline grades and navigation information on a 15-inch monitor, and can also display details on your trailer's tire pressure and temperature. Pricing and full specifications will be revealed later, though the truck should be available in late summer.