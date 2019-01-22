Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Share your latest Netflix binge on Instagram Stories

The streaming service hopes you'll spark joy among your friends.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
58m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
ASSOCIATED PRESS

We've all had that moment when we've just watched a great show or movie and simply have to tell everyone about it. If you're eager to show your friends why Marie Kondo has changed your life or urge them to check out a documentary about the disastrous Fyre Festival, you'll be pleased to know you can share Netflix titles directly to your Instagram Stories.

Once you share a show or movie, a related image from it will appear in your story, which links back to the respective page on Netflix. The feature is available through Netflix's iPhone app starting today, though there's no word as yet when it will arrive on Android. Netflix joins the likes of Spotify, Soundcloud and Shazam as third-party apps from which you can share directly to your story.

Netflix sharing on Instagram Stories

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr