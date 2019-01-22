Share your latest Netflix binge on Instagram Stories

We've all had that moment when we've just watched a great show or movie and simply have to tell everyone about it. If you're eager to show your friends why Marie Kondo has changed your life or urge them to check out a documentary about the disastrous Fyre Festival, you'll be pleased to know you can share Netflix titles directly to your Instagram Stories.
Once you share a show or movie, a related image from it will appear in your story, which links back to the respective page on Netflix. The feature is available through Netflix's iPhone app starting today, though there's no word as yet when it will arrive on Android. Netflix joins the likes of Spotify, Soundcloud and Shazam as third-party apps from which you can share directly to your story.