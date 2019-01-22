Porsche claims its EV factory will be as green as the cars it builds

The inaugural Porsche EV is expected to launch in late 2019.

The company's ultimate aim is to eliminate the "ecological footprint" for its car production, and it wants Taycan production to be CO2-neutral in addition to reducing pollution. This helps burnish the company's public image in the wake of emissions scandals and opposition to diesels, of course, but it may also represent a survival tactic. Germany and the European Union at large are cracking down on emissions and pollution, and Porsche doesn't want to be seen as a contributor to those problems.