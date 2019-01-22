Starbucks expands Uber Eats deliveries across the US

Following a pilot in Miami, deliveries are rolling out in San Francisco today and will be available in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, DC within the next several weeks. Starbucks aims to offer the deliveries at more than 2,000 stores, or around a quarter of those it operates in the US.

You can choose from about 95 percent of the core Starbucks menu through Uber Eats, and you can customize your order in the app. There's a $2.49 booking fee for deliveries and, as with any other Uber Eats order, you can track the delivery status and check where your driver is from that app.

Starbucks seems to be heavily investing resources into app-based deliveries. It started the Delivers program in China in August, and it has already expanded to 2,000 locations across the nation. The deliveries are now available in 11 countries across Asia and the Americas. Later this month, Starbucks will bring the service to Europe with an Uber Eats pilot program in London.