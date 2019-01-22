Mobvoi's swim-ready TicWatches are now available starting at $160

According to Mobvoi, TicMotion is an attempt at creating a proactive fitness tracker. Instead of needing to open up an app to record a certain activity, the company is relying on AI algorithms that monitor what the wearer is doing an automatically pick up on activities like running or sleeping. Mobvoi is also promising much better swim monitoring and analysis. The company says it is using machine learning algorithms that can differentiate between different stroke types, count laps, and record speeds without user input.

In addition to the fitness tracking features, both the S2 and E2 will come with a 415mAh battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and will run Wear OS by Google. While both of the smartwatches are waterproof to 5 ATM that will allow continued use in depths of up to 40 meters (130 feet) of water, the S2 features US military­-grade durability that can better withstand extreme temperatures and the elements.