UPS will expand its in-building delivery service to 10 more cities

The Latch system uses a camera to record every interaction you allow, and it doesn't permit access to your individual apartment.

There's no guarantee you'll have this option even if you do live in one of UPS' target cities. Latch is only available for buildings that qualify based on "several" factors like location and size. You can visit Latch.com to register a building, but you'll only be directed to an installer if you meet the right criteria. Still, it's good news. Between this and initiatives like Key by Amazon, you're one step closer to getting packages on your own terms.