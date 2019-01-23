Amazon stops selling Echo Wall Clock over connectivity issues

Back in September, Amazon held a massive Alexa event, and one of the many, many products it announced was a clock. The idea was that you'd use a connected Alexa device to control Echo Wall Clock with your voice, and set timers and reminders -- it doesn't have its own speaker or microphone. However, only a month after starting to ship the clock, Amazon has temporarily stopped selling the product because of connectivity problems.
"We're aware that a small number of customers have had issues with connectivity," Amazon told The Verge. The company is working on a fix, and plans to start selling the item again "in the coming weeks."