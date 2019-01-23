Elon Musk teases Tesla 'sentry mode' that captures video in 360 degrees

Tesla Sentry Mode coming soon for all cars with Enhanced Autopilot https://t.co/x2buQWiABX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2019

Since it's part of safety & security, all cars with AP2+ hardware will get it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2019

Going by the name -- a possible nod to the sentry mode on Iron Man's Mark 43 armor -- it sounds like the feature will either be an always-on dash cam function or will switch on automatically when it senses a blow or break-in to the vehicle. Musk, however, didn't elaborate on its workings.

Tesla introduced 360-degree surround camera views for cars with Hardware 2.5 as part of its October software update. The feature lets owners capture dash cam recordings from the car's front-facing camera, which can be saved to a flash drive that plugs into the vehicle's USB port. Pressing an icon saves a 10 minute clip, while holding it down pauses recording. The update also taps in to all eight cameras on every Model S, X and 3 to create a surround view of nearby cars, along with adding information from the side and rear facing cameras for blindspot monitoring.