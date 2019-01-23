Honda will show off a new EV prototype in March

It seems as though Honda is making a departure from the initial Civic-inspired design, as the Urban EV looks set to have a more modern look. It appears the car will also include rear doors, which weren't present before. Honda, which may yet change the car's name, had said pre-orders would open for the Urban EV early this year.

Update, 1/23/19, 1:20PM ET: This post has been updated with details from Honda's official press release.