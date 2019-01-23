Instagram denies that it's limiting the reach of posts

The platform explained that the level of interaction determines the order of posts you see in your feed. It's clear from the comments in that Twitter thread, though, that people don't think that's any better. Users are asking Instagram to go back to displaying posts in chronological order like it did before it adopted Facebook's algorithmic feed. Instagram will likely continue to pattern its feed after its parent company's, though, so you may want to pay more attention to the posts of people you actually care about.

We've noticed an uptick in posts about Instagram limiting the reach of your photos to 7% of your followers, and would love to clear this up. — Instagram (@instagram) January 22, 2019

What shows up first in your feed is determined by what posts and accounts you engage with the most, as well as other contributing factors such as the timeliness of posts, how often you use Instagram, how many people you follow, etc. — Instagram (@instagram) January 22, 2019