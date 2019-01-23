Jaguar tests self-driving cars that project their next move

The company has been testing the projections on self-driving pods from Aurrigo, which also helped it test "virtual eyes" reflecting a driverless car's intent.

There are hurdles to overcome before a system like this is useful. How well would it work in daylight or inclement weather? There's also the question of getting other brands to embrace the concept so that there's a common framework. If this does pan out, though, it could go a long way toward improving trust for a public that's still wary about letting AI drive.