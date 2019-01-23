Show More Results

LG's MWC teaser hints at phones with more touchless gestures

Remember Air Gestures on the Galaxy S4?
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Mobile
Besides the potential of foldable/expandable devices and 5G, what else can we expect to see at Mobile World Congress next month? According to LG's invite to its Premiere event on February 24th, we'll say "Goodbye Touch." The video clip shows a hand summoning and dismissing text with a simple wave, similar to things we've seen from tech like Samsung's Air Gesture that arrived in the Galaxy S4.

Presumably LG's implementation will be far more advanced than what we experienced back in 2013, but we'll have to wait and see.


