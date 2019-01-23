Xiaomi's flexible phone concept folds on both sides

To make it as authentically phone-like as possible, the company put a power button at the top-center of the device when it's held in landscape mode. That way, the button will still be easily accessible when it's used as a phone. Bin wrote in his post that the form factor, which "perfectly merges the experience" of a phone and a tablet, is the result of the company's work on foldable displays, folding hinges and other technical challenges. He also said that it's just a prototype at this point, and that the company "will consider mass producing it" if it gets positive feedback from consumers online. Xiaomi has two possible names in mind for the prototype -- Mi Dual Flex and Mi MIX Flex -- but it's also looking for suggestions.

You'll likely have to wait a bit before you can buy the device, and that is if it makes it past the prototype stage. Here's a translation of the executive's post on Weibo: