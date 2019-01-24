Arturia's MicroFreak is an affordable synth that lives up to its name

If you're concerned about those digital waveforms feeling a little sterile though, don't. Arturia has paired them with an analog filter inspired by the Oberheim SEM which is even capable of self oscillation (read: more ways to make noise). If you're looking for even more ways to push your sound, fear not. There's also a mod matrix, plus "spice" and "dice" options for adding a dash of randomness to your playing.

When it comes time start cranking out basslines and freakish leads you can simply tap them out on the pressure-sensitive capacitive keybed, or you can use the 64-step sequencer or the programable arpeggiator. Oh, and like almost every other piece of gear Arturia has released in the last couple of years, the MicroFreak has CV, mod and gate jacks for hooking up modular gear.

Looks like we're gonna have to wait a little while to get our hands on one though. Arturia doesn't expect the MicroFreak to ship until April 1st.