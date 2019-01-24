BleemSync is back to put a SNES in your Playstation Classic

It's important to note that this version of BleemSync is still a public beta, with all the kinks that entails. In a Reddit post, the BleemSync team claims that it's still encountering issues with the power limiter. As a result, they advise waiting for build 1.1 if you can.

"Throughout testing we found that 95% of the issues (that weren't bugs) was down to incompatible USB drives or drives hitting the 100ma limit and cutting out," reads the post by Swingflip. "Whilst this can be solved using an older USB2.0 or powered USB hub, mileage might vary depending on what hardware you are using."