LG and Huawei will reveal 5G phones next month

As for LG, the company dropped some details in a press release, where it reiterated that it's releasing its first 5G phone in the US with Sprint. The electronics maker's device will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, which can boost its performance by 45 percent compared to current devices. It will also feature a 4,000 mAh battery, larger than the V40 ThinQ's (3,300 mAh), the iPhone X's (2,716 mAh) and most phones' batteries today.

The faster processor is necessary so the phone's performance can keep up with 5G's blazing-fast speeds -- what good is next-gen mobile internet if the device can't load photos and other content just as fast, after all? And since the phone will have to process both LTE and 5G signals, the bigger battery means it won't run out of juice faster than current phones. In addition, LG said it equipped the device with a bigger heat pipe to prevent it from overheating even if keep your 5G connection on for long periods of time.