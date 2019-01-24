Microsoft Office is finally available on Apple's Mac App Store

Up until now, the only way to get Office 365 on Macs was through a direct download from Microsoft (OneNote was available on the store separately). The software giant still managed to make the Mac iterations of Office unique with features like Dark Mode and Continuity Camera, which lets you quickly import images from iOS devices. But now that the suite is available on Apple's store, it feels more like something that truly belongs on the Mac.

You can try out Office 365 free for a month, or pay $70 a year afterwards for the personal edition. For $100 a year, you can nab the upgraded "Home" version, which covers six users. That might seem like a hefty recurring fee, but the addition of 1 TB of Onedrive storage and 60 minutes of monthly Skype calls per user makes it much more palatable.