MoviePass is planning to relaunch an unlimited movie plan

MoviePass first launched with an unlimited plan that allowed people to see as many movies as they wanted for just $10 per month. That model turned out to be about as unsustainable as it seemed and the company quickly started making changes once it started running out of cash. First, the company prevented its subscribers from seeing the same movie more than once, then it upped the monthly fee by $5. It later capped its previously unlimited plan at just three movies per month and limited the available movies to a curated selection of films. The company secured additional funding in recent months and has attempted to distance itself from its troubled parent company, but still seems like a total mess of a business.

Earlier this month, MoviePass introduced its new pricing scheme that has variable pricing depending on where you're located in the country. Plans start at $10 per month for three movies, but the cheapest plan only allows subscribers to see select films. A $15 per month plan lets moviegoers see any 2D movie but is still restricted to three movies per month. The priciest plan starts at $20 and includes IMAX and 3D films, but also carries the three movie per month cap.