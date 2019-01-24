'Resident Evil' TV show rumors point to Netflix

So what's next for Netflix? The service seems to have a little bit of everything in the works, and the latest rumor from Deadline says that it's planning a Resident Evil TV series. This news arrives with a remake of Resident Evil 2 ready to drop tomorrow on PS4, Xbox One and PC, with a suggestion the series could "expand the Resident Evil universe and deepen the existing mythology."

It's apparently in development from German production company Constantin Film, which also produced all six movies in the film franchise. As one would expect from anything bearing the Resident Evil name, series plans include looks inside the shadowy Umbrella Corporation behind the outbreak, as well as the new world order rising up in the wake of the T-Virus. We wouldn't expect to see Milla Jovovich and W.S. Anderson involved this time around, but they've moved on to another video game series -- Monster Hunter.