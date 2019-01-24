Netflix's 'Umbrella Academy' trailer showcases an offbeat superhero saga

A billionaire adopts several kids, who showcase some extraordinary abilities, and trains them to protect the planet. When he dies several years later, the misfit siblings reunite to solve the mystery behind his death, all the while trying to stave off the apocalypse.

If that premise wasn't high-concept enough, the trailer makes it clear the vibe is very much an offbeat one. It features time travel and fantasy dance sequences, as well as a talking chimpanzee. The surreal tone should help The Umbrella Academy stand out from other streaming superhero shows, such as the brooding Titans. Ellen Page and Mary J. Blige lead the cast in the 10-episode first season, which arrives on Netflix February 15th.