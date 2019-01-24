Sonos is reportedly working on wireless headphones

Sonos will reportedly target the high-end market for its headphones, which may cost upwards of $300 and could be released next year. As with its speakers, it seems Sonos wants the headphones to work with a number of music services and audio assistants while delivering high-quality audio.

The company has struggled somewhat since its IPO in August -- it lost about a quarter of its value over the last five months. It noted in its latest letter to shareholders that "We plan to push our boundaries by investing resources to make the experience of Sonos outside the home a reality."

If it does release headphones, Sonos would follow in the footsteps of Dolby and TCL, which both recently entered the competitive market for the first time. Apple is also said to be working on its own over-ear headphones, which could debut later this year.