Wirecutter's best deals: Save big on Vizio P-Series F1 4K LED TVs

Street price: $33; deal price: $22 w/ code AVHTA36X

The black color of this affordable waterproof Bluetooth speaker has typically hovered at $33, but this is a great opportunity to get it for an exceptional $22 price when you both clip the on-page coupon and use code AVHTA36X at checkout. This sub-$22 price is a buck cheaper than the next lowest price we've seen for the XSound Go and makes it super cheap to snag one for yourself or as a gift.

The Tribit XSound Go is the budget pick in our guide to the best portable Bluetooth speaker. Brent Butterworth wrote, "If you want a great all-around portable Bluetooth speaker for about the cost of a tank of gas, the Tribit XSound Go is a terrific choice. Sonically, it's a step up from anything else we've heard in this price range, with clearer sound and more bass than most competitors can muster. It's easy to travel with, too: small enough to slip into a laptop bag or any suitcase. Plus, it's IPX7-rated, which means it's sufficiently waterproof to survive a half-hour swim in 1 meter of water."

Street price: $70; deal price: $58

Available for $58, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 500 GB SATA 2.5-inch version of this SSD. This capacity of the Crucial MX500, released at around $135, has seen its price drop steadily, typical of SSDs, but this drop is uncommonly good as we continue to see deep discounts on all of our SSD picks and the product category in general. Newer gen SSDs are starting to trickle out, but the MX500 is still more than sufficient for most people. Also available via B&H.

The Crucial MX500 500GB SSD is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best SSDs. Andrew Cunningham wrote, "The Crucial MX500 is just a little slower than Samsung's more expensive SATA SSDs in most benchmarks, but most people wouldn't notice the difference. It's as good as or better than the rest of the competition, and it performs better when full or near-full than its predecessor, the MX300. It supports full-disk encryption, Crucial offers a five-year warranty on the drive for more peace of mind (three years is typical), and it comes in both 2.5-inch and M.2 SATA versions, but not the (older, less common) mSATA."

Street price: $300; deal price: $250

At just under $250, this recommended robot vacuum is back down to one of the lower prices we've seen. While the iRobot Roomba 690 is a little bulkier than comparable robot vacuums, it is built to be easily repaired over time and includes features like WiFi and app connectivity, meaning you can use it with Alexa or Google voice commands. This price matches the discount we saw for it during Cyber Week.

The iRobot Roomba 690 is our recommended pick for a repairable bot with Wi-Fi in our guide to the best robot vacuums. Liam McCabe wrote, "If you're bothered by the Eufy models' missing Wi-Fi and short lifespans, check out the iRobot Roomba 690 instead. It's another semi-random, bump-and-run model. But it's meant to be repaired over time, at home—and iRobot has an excellent track record for keeping spare parts available for ages. So if you do the upkeep, the Roomba 690 should last long enough that you'll save money compared with the Eufy robots. And the Roomba 690 can also connect to Wi-Fi, which allows you to control it with an easy-to-use app or Alexa voice commands. It also comes with a "lighthouse" that creates an invisible barrier, which is much more elegant than the Eufy 30 model's bot-blocking magnetic strips. On the downside, the Roomba 690 is louder, bigger, more expensive, and not obviously better at cleaning."

Street price: $800; deal price: $650

Back down to the lowest price we've seen, matching prices we saw during Black Friday, the Vizio P-Series F1 55-inch is available for $650 from a typical price of $800. The 65-inch version of the same TV is down to $900 from $1200. Both are timely deals if you're shopping for a new TV. Free shipping is available from Best Buy and it should arrive well before a certain pending sporting event. Free store pickup or ship to store is also available in many areas if that's your preference.

The Vizio P-Series F1 line is the top pick in our guide to the best LCD/LED TV. Chris Heinonen wrote, "The 2018 Vizio P-Series F1 offers everything you need to enjoy a high-end TV experience today. The TV uses full-array local dimming, which produces superior contrast ratios for SD and HD content but also provides the best HDR experience on an LED TV. The LED panel has a native 120 Hz refresh rate, so films, TV programs, sports, and video games all look smooth, without excess judder or fake-looking motion interpolation. The preset calibrated image modes make it easy to get a good picture without an expensive calibration, and this TV has more HDMI inputs than the competition. Integrated streaming services and support for Alexa and Google Home control round out the essential features."

