Fortnite’s legal battles probably won’t result in big payouts

It all started last December, when rapper 2 Milly decided to sue Epic Games over the use and sale of his "Milly Rock" dance in Fortnite. In the lawsuit, 2 Milly argued that Epic was profiting from an Emote called "Swipe It," which appeared in Fortnite: Battle Royale Season 5 and is a step-by-step copy of the Milly Rock dance. 2 Milly said Epic never contacted him to get permission to use the dance, nor was he ever compensated by the developer.

Epic Games has brazenly misappropriated the likeness of African-American talent," said David L. Hecht, partner at Pierce Bainbridge, the firm representing 2 Milly. He pointed to Lenwood "Skip" Hamilton, who is pursuing similar claims against Epic for use of his likeness in the "Cole Train" character from Gears of War. "Epic cannot be allowed to continue to take what does not belong to it," Hecht added.

In November, a month before 2 Milly sued Epic Games, Scrubs actor Donald Faison accused Epic of copying another dance, one he made famous during his role as Christopher Turk in the popular 2000s sitcom. The Emote in question is called "Poison" and, like with "Swipe It," it's evident that it lacks any originality.

"If you wanna see it, you can play Fortnite, because they jacked that shit," Faison said after being asked about his dance move at a Vulture Festival panel. "I don't get no money. That's what y'all are thinking, right? 'Somebody got paid?' No, no. I did not. Somebody stole that shit, and it's not mine any more."

Unlike 2 Milly, however, Faison is not suing Epic -- at least not yet.

To get some of the most popular Emotes, Fortnite players have to spend money: they can buy them for anywhere from 200 to 800 V-Bucks, Epic's in-game currency. For context, Epic sells 1,000 V-Bucks for $10, and you can get as many as 13,500 for $100. That said, while some Emotes are paid, each season of Fortnite: Battle Royale comes with its own exclusive dances and some can only be unlocked via "Battle Pass," which rewards players for investing time playing the game and completing specific challenges. It's a smart strategy to keep people playing and, most importantly perhaps, spending.

And it seems like everyone is playing Fortnite. From Drake to World Cup soccer stars, Epic's game has taken over pop culture. Its Emotes have become so trendy that when someone does the "Milly Rock" out in the real world, it's now known as "a Fortnite dance." You can see why celebrities and artists would have a problem with that, especially if Epic is profiting from something others created and aren't being paid for. That's the argument Alfonso Ribeiro, who starred as Carlton in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is making in his own lawsuit filed in December.

Last month, Ribeiro's attorney told TMZ that Epic mimicked his "iconic" swaying through Fortnite's "Fresh" Emote, without asking permission or offering compensation. Not only is it clear that Epic was influenced by Carlton's moves for the Emote, but the company wasn't particularly coy about it by naming it "Fresh." You know, as in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? Then there's Russel Horning, the Backpack Kid, whose "Flossing" dance made him internet famous and is now suing Epic Games over an Emote called "The Floss."