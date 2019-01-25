Samsung's first phone with a 'hole-punch' is the Galaxy A9 Pro

Late last year, Samsung showed off its first quad-camera setup with the Galaxy A9, and now in Korea it has debuted the Galaxy A9 Pro with its Infinity-O display. Both features are expected to be included on its next flagship device, the Galaxy S10, which will be unveiled ahead of Mobile World Congress in Spain next month. Instead of going with a notched display like the iPhone X series and others, Samsung's all-screen design simply punches a hole into the display for a front-facing 2.4 MP camera, with small bezels at the top and bottom for 19.5 x 9 aspect ratio.