Aston Martin's first electric sedan quietly rolls into view

Earlier this week, Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer tweeted out a very important moment for his company: the first time its Rapide E prototype drove off under its own power. It's the company's first electric car, designed under a mandate to "retain and enhance the feel, character and delivery of the V12-engined Rapide S." It will do that with a groundbreaking 800V battery system compatible with DC fast chargers, as well as twin electric motors driving all four wheels with the equivalent of 602HP to a projected top speed of 155 MPH.

You can watch it slowly roll across the parking lot in a video below, giving a look at the car beyond design drawings, concept models and sneak peeks. You might miss the roar of a petrol-powered V12, but even then, at least there's a parking lot full of Aston Martins in view as well. Palmer also referred to "another piece of Aston Martin history" that was made on the 21st, but so far has not revealed what that is. The Rapide E is supposed to go on sale in the fourth quarter of this year, so we should see more of it in motion soon.