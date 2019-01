Weedmaps may be a handy directory for deciding where to buy a fresh supply, but the website and app isn't always clear about how it ranks listings or if the dispensaries are appropriately licensed.

The US is fascinated by Mexican cartel bosses. The truth is less entertaining.

Ana Karina Zatarain,

BuzzFeed News

If you think the events of a certain Netflix series mirror what often happens in real life, prepare to be a little disappointed.