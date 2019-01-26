Vizio starts testing SmartCast 3.0 with AirPlay 2 support

One of Vizio's biggest reveals at CES this year was a new version of SmartCast that works with Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Now, the electronics-maker has started testing its updated smart TV platform with the intention of rolling it out to all its TVs with SmartCast Home by the second quarter of the year. Once you get SmartCast 3.0, you'll be able to beam videos, photos and music from your iPhones, iPads and Macs to Vizio's SmartCast TVs. Yes, including any 4K and Dolby Vision HDR movies and shows you purchase from iTunes.
Since the platform's adding support for the second version of AirPlay, you'll be able beam media to multiple devices. You'll also be able to mirror content you can't cast, such as web pages, on a bigger screen. Meanwhile, the addition of HomeKit support means you'll be able to control a SmartCast TV -- switch it on and off, change volumes and even ask Siri to play shows -- using an iPhone or an iPad. If you want to test the updated platform ASAP and you're in the US or Canada, you can sign up for beta testing on Vizio's website. Otherwise, you can get it as a cloud-based update when the company rolls it out sometime in the second quarter.