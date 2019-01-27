BioWare addresses 'Anthem' VIP demo glitches

To compensate for the problems, BioWare is providing an extra vinyl (read: character skin) to everyone who played the VIP demo.

While this hints that the open demo the following weekend might not be as rocky, it's still a rough start for BioWare's first foray into Destiny-style shared-world action games. And a lot is riding on Anthem's success. When additional titles like the next Dragon Age are still a long way off, BioWare will heavily depend on Anthem for some time to come.