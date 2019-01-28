Amazon secures CIA torture thriller 'The Report' at Sundance

The move comes just days after Netflix snagged what could be a future awards contender of its own in Ron Howard's movie adaptation of J.D. Vance's bestselling memoir Hillbilly Elegy. Notably, Amazon is severely underrepresented at this year's Oscars with just three nominations for its polish epic, Cold War. A fact made even worse by Netflix's stellar showing of 13 nods, including its first-ever Best Picture nomination for Roma.

The Report is directed by Scott Z. Burns (writer of The Bourne Ultimatum and Contagion) and follows Senate staffer Daniel Jones' investigation into the CIA's "enhanced interrogation" program, which spanned everything from the water-boarding of detainees to sleep and sensory deprivation.