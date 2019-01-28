FaceTime bug lets you listen in before a call starts (updated)

Engadget has confirmed that the technique works, and it should apply to any call started from an iOS device running IOS 12.1 or later. This also applies to calls made to Macs using Mojave.

We've asked Apple for comment. There's a good possibility it can address this glitch through a software update in the near future, but it's not a great look when the firm just used CES to troll Amazon and Google over their approaches to user privacy. Clearly, Apple isn't completely immune to privacy issues -- even if they're the result of bugs rather than intentional policies.

Update 1/29 8:04PM ET: An Apple spokesperson tells Engadget that the company is "aware of the issue" and that a fix will arrive as a software update "later this week." It's a good thing, too, as a recipient who hits the power button to dismiss the call will send video.