Salvador Dali's AI clone will welcome visitors to his museum

The effect is uncanny. The voice is unsurprisingly different (AI voice recreation isn't part of the package), but you'd have to squint to tell you weren't actually looking at the mustachioed creator in his prime.

It's easy to see some taking offense to this, much as music fans object to holographic resurrections of legendary singers. The museum argues that the AI is in keeping with Dali's persona, however. Executive Director Hank Hine told Artnet News that Dali was interested in media and had a keen "sense of his own eternal significance." This is the man who painted The Persistence of Memory, after all. He might have gotten a kick out of seeing himself in digital form.