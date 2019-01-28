8BitDo caters to Genesis fans with its latest wireless controller

Meanwhile, if you'd like to dust off your actual Genesis and play it without having to stay tethered to the system, 8BitDo is releasing a $20 receiver for the console. That means you can use the M30, another Bluetooth controller or even a modded Genesis peripheral to storm through your decades-old copies of Sonic the Hedgehog, Streets of Rage 2 and NBA Jam. Preorders for both products start today through Amazon, and they ship February 28th.