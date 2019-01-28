Unity created a game meant solely to test AI

According to Unity, Obstacle Tower provides a game-like environment for machine learning researchers to play around with and fine-tune their AI. The tower operates similarly to a standard platforming game. Each floor is a unique puzzle that requires the AI to time up its actions, make decisive decisions, and perform specific tasks in order to advance. The higher up the tower the AI gets, the more challenging the levels become. Just to make sure the AI can't be programmed to solve a specific puzzle, the levels are procedurally generated so they are never exactly the same.

Unity will start the Obstacle Tower Challenge on Monday, February 11th, with the first stage of the contest running through March 31st. At that time, participants will be able to run their AI agents through the first 25 floors of the Obstacle Tower. A second round will take place between April 15th and May 24th. That stage of the competition will open all 100 floors. Winners of the challenge will be announced on June 14th, with prizes valued at up to $100,000 awarded.