What's on TV: Super Bowl LIII, 'Kingdom Hearts' and 'Velvet Buzzsaw'

And we're back! After a few weeks off we're catching up with what's coming to your TV screens this week, including the Super Bowl and Netflix's art-world thriller Velvet Buzzsaw. In gaming, Kingdom Hearts III is the biggest release this week, and ESPN's 30 for 30 focusing on Deion Sanders airs Thursday night. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games
- Hunter Killer (4K)
- Reign of the Supermen
- Suspiria
- Willow
- Indivisible
- Doctor Who (S11)
- Screamers
- In the Heat of the Night
- Suburbia (Collector's Edition)
- The Wife
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (4K)
- Kingdom Hearts III (Xbox One, PS4)
- Bombfest (Xbox One, PS4)
- Genesis Alpha One (Xbox One, PS4)
- DayD: Through Time (Xbox One, PS4)
- 8-Bit Hordes (PS4, Xbox One)
- The Hong Kong Massacre (PS4)
- Hyperide (Switch)
- TrainerVR (PS VR)
- Zombie Night Terror (Switch)
- Stray Cat Doors (Switch)
- Downwell (Switch)
- Tangledeep (Switch)
Monday
- Arrow, CW, 8 PM
- Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists, HBO, 8 PM
- The Resident, Fox, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent: The Champions, NBC, 8 PM
- Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
- Fatal Attraction (season premiere), TV One, 9 PM
- I Am the Night (series premiere), TNT, 9 PM
- Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
- The Passage, Fox, 9 PM
- Manifest, NBC, 10 PM
- The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
Tuesday
- Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All, Netflix, 3 AM
- Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2019, CBS. 8 PM
- WWE SmackDown, USA, 8 PM
- The Flash, CW, 8 PM
- Ellen's Game of Games, NBC, 8 PM
- Roswell, New Mexico, CW, 9 PM
- Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM
- Drunk History, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Corporate, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- Schooled, ABC, 8:30 PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9 PM
- The Challenge: Basic Training Special, MTV, 9 PM
- All American, CW, 9 PM
- The Masked Singer, Fox, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- Vikings (season finale), History, 9 PM
- Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Criminal Minds, CBs, 10 PM
- Deadly Class, Syfy, 10 PM
- Drop the Mic, TNT, 10 PM
- Suits, USA, 10 PM
- You're the Worst, FXX, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
Thursday
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
- Gotham, Fox, 8 PM
- Siren, Freeform, 8 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- 30 for 30: Deion's Double Play, ESPN, 9 PM
- Brooklyn Nine-nine, NBC, 9 PM
- Legacies, CW, 9 PM
- The Orville, Fox, 9 PM
- A Million Little Things, ABC, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- Fam, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Will & Grace (winter premiere), NBC, 9:30 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
- Broad City, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- How to Get Away with Murder, ABC, 10 PM
- The Other Two, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Friday
- Free Rein: Valentine's Day, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Velvet Buzzsaw, Netflix, 3 AM
- Siempre Bruja (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Into the Dark, Hulu, 3 AM
- Generation Wealth, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- True & the Ranbow Kingdom, Netflix, 3 AM
- Dear Ex, Netflix, 3 AM
- Russian Doll (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The ABC Murders (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8 PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8:30 PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CW, 9 PM
- Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM
- Blue Bloods, CBS, 10 PM
Saturday
- Bordertown (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Romance is a Bonus Book, Netflix, 3 AM
- Death of a Cheerleader, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Valentine in the Vineyard, Hallmark, 8 PM
- Lakers/Warriors, ABC, 8:30 PM
- The 8th Annual NFL Honors, CBS, 9 PM
- Dynasties, BBCA, 9 PM
- Premier Boxing Champions, Leo Santa Cruz vs. Rafael Rivera, Fox, 11 PM
Sunday
- Super Bowl LIII: Patriots vs. Rams, CBS, 6 PM
- The Circus, Showtime, 8 PM
- Counterpart, Starz, 8 PM
- True Detective, HBO, 8 PM
- Crashing, HBO, 9 PM
- The World's Best (series premiere), CBS, 10 PM
- High Maintenance, HBO, 10:30 PM