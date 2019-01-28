What's on TV: Super Bowl LIII, 'Kingdom Hearts' and 'Velvet Buzzsaw'

And we're back! After a few weeks off we're catching up with what's coming to your TV screens this week, including the Super Bowl and Netflix's art-world thriller Velvet Buzzsaw. In gaming, Kingdom Hearts III is the biggest release this week, and ESPN's 30 for 30 focusing on Deion Sanders airs Thursday night. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).