DC Universe's expanded comic book catalog includes 'Wonder Woman'

The initial January 29th release will give you access to Wonder Woman, various shades of Batman (including the 2011 run, Incorporated and The War of Jokes & Riddles), Justice League: Darkseid War and Alan Moore's take on Swamp Thing. You'll get further titles over the next several weeks, including more Batman (Hush, Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader and Year One), the 2009 Batgirl series and 2016's Aquaman. There will be "thousands" of new comics in the mix when all is said and done, DC said.

This won't convince you to sign up if you're waiting for the service to fill out its video library. However, it does make DCU a much more compelling service if you're a die-hard comics enthusiast. That $75 yearly subscription fee now gets you a much more complete selection of reading material -- it's hard to knock improved value for identical money.