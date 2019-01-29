Engadget giveaway: Win an Apple iPad (9.7-inch) courtesy of TurboTax!

This is your annual reminder: It's tax time (assuming things reach normality) so don't forget to do your taxes. One of the most convenient and affordable methods of filing is using an online service like TurboTax. By adding your information, answering some general questions and following prompts, it's easier than ever to get this task completed. Those with more complicated returns or mild paranoia about filing through an algorithmic interface can take advantage of the TurboTax Live service. It connects you to a bonafide tax expert in-person (remotely of course) to help you over any humps and settle your nerves. You can even get started on a mobile device and finish on a PC if you'd like.

This week, TurboTax has provided us with an Apple iPad (9.7-inch) to help one lucky reader get the process started at home or on the go. It's also included a code for the TurboTax Live service, so you can get human affirmation and professional suggestions when filing. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to five chances at winning this timely and immensely useful prize package. Good luck!