Ford is letting some designers build cars in virtual reality

Using a 3D drawing tool, designers will be able to work from any angle, since they can rotate the model for the best view. They can even step inside the 3D model and tweak elements once they see the driver's or passenger's POV. As Ford design manager Michael Smith explained: "Jumping right into 3D gives us a 360-­degree view of a vehicle as it is being created." It'll likely take a while before you can buy a car designed in VR, but Ford seems to be doing what it can to see if it's in the cards. Five of its design studios have enlisted dozens of designers, who are now testing the tool for workflow feasibility as well for its potential to allow real-time collaboration.