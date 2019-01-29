Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nest
save
Save
share

Some Nest services were down all afternoon

It's at least the fourth time in around two months that people have had trouble connecting.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
52m ago in Home
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Nest

Many Nest users had problems connecting to their alarms, cameras, thermostats and doorbells on Tuesday afternoon, though it seems the problem has cleared up. Nest says everything is up and running again.

The Google-owned service's Twitter accounts were flooded with replies from people who were unable to connect to their devices. Down Detector, which collates outage reports, certainly suggests Nest had some issues, particularly on the east coast. Nest's services suffered several other outages in November and December.

Such outages can prove a real problem, particularly when it comes to thermostats and keeping one's home warm in the winter chill. Some users use their Nest cameras to keep an eye on their babies -- outages hamper their usefulness as real-time monitors.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr