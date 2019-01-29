Overwatch League will air on live TV in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

OWL 2019 will see reigning champs London Spitfire defend their title against a host of challengers, including eight new teams. After keeping the action stationed at the Blizzard Arena in Los Angeles for its debut, OWL is set to incorporate home games in Dallas and Atlanta for its second tournament. But, as this latest deal shows, eSports is also a big deal abroad. And, having struck broadcasting deals in the US, Blizzard is clearly trying to tap into the scene's European fanbase.

These types of pacts could also be crucial to the long-term financial viability of the industry, which has suffered a few hiccups of late, including a rocky start to Epic Games' Fortnite eSports push and Blizzard's own closure of its Heroes of the Storm events.