Razer is selling a pink gaming laptop in time for Valentine's Day

Picture the scene: it's time to do some work on your fancy gaming laptop, so you decide to hustle to your local coffee shop for a change of environment. Once you've picked up your java and found the ideal spot, you take out your computer. If it's the latest version of Razer's Blade Stealth 13, people around you may think to themselves, "Wait, is that laptop pink? Wow." You'll smugly sit down and bask in the adulation. Or, at the very least, you and your machine should stand out amid a sea of grey and black laptops.