Samsung's says its new 8K TV chips will eliminate bezels

8K TVs require four times the bandwidth of 4K, which is already a major data hog. Even though the tech is on the bleeding edge, several manufacturers, most notably Sony, have already announced consumer 8K TVs. Japanese manufacturers in particular are keen to get 8K TVs ready in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which will be broadcast in 8K.

8K resolution married with a bezel-free display will make for TVs so realistic they'll look more like a window. Given the constraints of internet and broadcast speeds, however, it'll still be a long time before you're enjoying the full benefits in your home.