Heads-up, we've made those buy buttons on our site more useful

We've been testing these buttons in private and have found the prices are pretty accurate, but since this is still a new endeavor for us, please let us know in the comments of a story if you spot a buy button where the listed price doesn't match up with what you're seeing on that retailer's site.

Some other housekeeping: To avoid cluttering up the site with redundant buttons, we removed the buy button from review cards. Instead, we put the new buy buttons off on the right-hand side, where we don't think they'll be in anyone's way. Similar deal with product pages: The buttons are on the left-hand side.

On review pages, you'll find buy buttons to the right of the review card.

As we have been for many months now, we will continue adding standard boilerplate to the bottom of all buyer's guide stories that makes clear Engadget may earn a commission from shopping links like these. Going forward, you're also going to see that disclaimer at the bottom of every review we publish, too.

The disclaimer you'll see at the bottom of every review

and story that might include a buy button.

The truth is that Engadget is just one of many media companies today earning what's known as affiliate revenue. That's fine -- but we feel the only ethical way to do it is to be transparent. That's why it's important we publish a disclaimer on stories where you might see buy buttons, and also speak to you through posts like this one. Rest assured that no one can buy positive coverage on our site. If a product gets a strong review, it's because we really, sincerely like it. Also, any sponsored content is marked as such, so there'll be no mistaking it for actual editorial.

Thanks for reading Engadget (including this PSA) and with that, we'll return to our regularly scheduled programming: telling you what you should buy, and what you shouldn't.