Facebook's scandals aren't stopping it from making tons of money

Both of those growth rates are impressive given Facebook's size, but they're still slowing. A year ago, for instance, revenue grew by 47 percent while monthly active users increased by 14 percent. "Our community and business continue to grow," Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO, said in a press release. "We've fundamentally changed how we run our company to focus on the biggest social issues, and we're investing more to build new and inspiring ways for people to connect."

In addition to the near-$17 billion revenue and 2.32 billion users increase from last quarter, the company said there are now around 2.7 billion people using its "family" of services, including the core Facebook app, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

We'll be tuning into Facebook's Q4 2018 earnings call at 5PM ET, so stay tuned to this post for any updates.