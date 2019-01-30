Microsoft sold a lot of Surfaces during the holiday season

As is typical for Microsoft these days, its overall business continues to grow: the company reported revenues of $32.5 billion, a 12 percent increase over last year. Its Intelligent Cloud business grew the most, jumping 20 percent to $9.4 billion. In particular, its Azure cloud practically exploded in the quarter with revenue growth of 76 percent. Microsoft is going toe-to-toe with Amazon in the cloud arena -- its one of the few companies out there that can really give AWS (Amazon Web Services) some competition.

As for highlights from the rest of its offerings, Office 365 revenues increased by 34 percent, and LinkedIn earnings jumped by 29 percent. It also seems like people are actually using that social network more, as Microsoft claims sessions have increased by 30 percent. Xbox Live membership also surpassed 64 million users, up from 59 million a year ago. That's notable since XBL membership actually dropped last year to 57 million. But it sounds like the holidays were exactly the console bump Microsoft needed.