'Overwatch' heads to Paris in latest map

The Paris launch follows the release of an Italian-themed map, Rialto, in May, and a Busan-based battlezone in August.

Blizzard is gearing up to support the Overwatch League in 2019, with deals to broadcast the games live on television in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The regular season kicks off on February 14th, and last year's champions the London Spitfire will face off against 19 other teams from around the globe.